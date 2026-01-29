Customer sparks outrage with photo of bizarre items for sale at Home Depot: 'Offensive'

"This example is the perfect reason why."

A photo making rounds on Reddit has plant lovers shaking their heads at a bizarre retail practice: cacti with fake flowers glued on top, sold at Home Depot.

The image was shared with the r/Anticonsumption community, where the original poster called out the strange product. As they put it, "glueing a plastic flower to a real plant seems somehow … insane."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo shows a small green cactus with a bright orange pom-pom-style decoration attached to its top. The store price tag reads "$6.98" and labels the product as "U-9CM CACTUS W/DECO FLOWER." Surrounding cacti are adorned with similar synthetic attachments in shades of purple, pink, and yellow, shades far brighter than any natural cactus bloom.

This practice raises some questions about consumer deception and environmental impact. Shoppers who are unfamiliar with cacti might assume these neon blooms are real, only to watch them fade or fall off. The fake flowers are typically hot-glued onto the living plant, which can leave residue behind.

The manufacturing process is even more concerning. One commenter pointed out the supply chain absurdity, saying, "The logistics genuinely concern me; you can grow two cacti in one location and graft them; for this you need a cacti harvesting farm, a plastic molding factory, assembly... How is this cheaper than just moon cacti."

They make a fair point. Moon cacti, which feature naturally colorful tops grafted onto green bases, offer the same eye-catching appeal without any plastic involved.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Other Reddit users vented their frustration with the gimmick.

One speculated there may be a practical reason, saying, "They're there to give you something to hold onto that's not sharp when repotting the cactus."

Another shared their stance on the retailer, writing, "I haven't graced that place with my presence in over 10 years. This example is the perfect reason why."

For shoppers who want colorful houseplants, grafted moon cacti or flowering succulents like kalanchoe are plastic-free alternatives that won't end up adding to landfill waste.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.