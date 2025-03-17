  • Business Business

Tech giant unveils $400 million investment to shape future technologies: 'To create the future, you must first invest in it'

"The blueprint for success is clear: integrate, innovate, and collaborate."

by Simon Sage
Hitachi has launched its fourth corporate venture capital fund with a particular eye on future technologies. This includes distributed energy systems needed for solar power, software for increasingly power-hungry data centers, and nuclear fusion. 

"To create the future, you must first invest in it," said Nathan Knight, vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Hitachi Vantara. "By leveraging its CVC investment and R&D, Hitachi aims to anticipate the next technological and social turning points. These moments in time mark major shifts in the development and adoption of particular technologies."

The $400 million fund brings Hitachi's investments in this sphere to $1 billion. Its existing investments span 38 different companies. One of them is Makersite, which uses artificial intelligence to improve product and supply chain sustainability. Hitachi Ventures has also invested in Captura, which works in carbon dioxide removal. One project with communications company Gijima replaced its traditional data center storage with flash drives, which lowered power consumption and cooling needs as well as reduced emissions by 66%. Beyond investments, Hitachi has been directly active in the wind energy sector and high-speed rail, both key sustainability technologies. 

If there's any common ground between sustainability and enterprise, it's an emphasis on efficiency. Funding from giants like Hitachi can help companies of all sizes overcome the upfront costs needed to improve efficiency in a way that benefits both the business and the planet. Read up on our guide to learn more about how to support major brands making moves toward sustainability.  

"As the world grapples with no shortage of environmental challenges, the blueprint for success is clear: integrate, innovate, and collaborate," said Simon Ninan, senior vice president of business strategy at Hitachi Vantara. "Responsible, sustainable strategies are good for the planet and good for business. Through these efforts, data centers can fulfill their critical role in the digital economy while safeguarding the planet for future generations."

