Rail companies put cutting-edge train technology to the test — and it did not disappoint

"The success of this trial will pave the way for even greener, more reliable journeys for millions of passengers."

Train travel in the U.K., an already greener alternative to travel by plane or car, is en route to becoming even more sustainable. A trial run for a battery-powered train has exceeded expectations and outperformed diesel.

Hitachi Rail, Angel Trains, and TransPennine Express recently concluded trials on a battery-powered train, reported Electrek. The trial resulted in up to 35-50% of fuel cost savings in a hybrid setting, compared to a diesel engine. Additionally, the 700kW battery was the same weight as the original engine, meaning there was "no risk of track degradation and no impact on the passenger environment," per Electrek.

The success of this trial has resulted in a green-light for Hitachi Rail to begin testing full-battery electric trains with no use of diesel, per Electrek. This would mean reduced demand for diesel-powered machines,, which have numerous negative impacts on human and environmental health.

🗣️ Do you think electric vehicles are efficient enough to replace gas cars?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to the EPA, fumes from diesel, such as from the exhaust of a car or train, can cause respiratory illness and exacerbate existing heart and lung disease. Additionally, diesel fumes are forms of dirty air pollution that play a role in increasing the global temperature, which has had cascading negative impacts on our natural ecosystems.

Technological advances in electric transportation are therefore highly significant in reversing these effects. Hitachi Rail names some of the other benefits of electric rail as reducing noise pollution, and minimizing passenger disruption during upgrades.

U.K. Rail Minister Peter Hendy said, "Rail is already the most environmentally friendly form of public transport, and the success of this trial will pave the way for even greener, more reliable journeys for millions of passengers," per Electrek. Others playing a role in electrifying global transportation include Tesla, as well as state-based innovation like the proposed California High-Speed Rail.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Hitachi Rail rolled out its first battery hybrid train in Italy in 2022, and now with the success of the U.K.-based battery powered train trial, hopes to continue to have these trains in use throughout Europe by 2026. This comes from the company's ambition to "install this battery on trains around the world, potentially creating a U.K. export and improving energy efficiency," per its website.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.