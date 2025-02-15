Multibillion-dollar deal finalized for 'high-power transmission highway' — here are the details on the massive project

Hitachi Energy signed agreements to build four converter stations in Germany to bring clean energy from wind farms to millions of households and businesses.

German transmission system operator Amprion made a deal with Hitachi Energy at the end of December. Amprion is bringing two high-voltage direct current links to Germany. These will bring clean energy from offshore and onshore wind farms.

This move to replace conventional power generation is a wonderful shift toward a cooler planet. It's part of Germany's clean energy initiative, known as Energiewende — this translates to "energy transition" in English. The aim is to reach net zero emissions by 2045.

Renewable Energy Magazine reports that Hitachi will build the four stations in Heide, Wilhelmshaven, Polsum, and Hamm. This deal is worth over 2 billion euros, and it fulfills the September 2023 capacity reservation agreements between the two companies. Hitachi will expand its manufacturing resources and workforce to accomplish this massive undertaking.

Furthermore, the contracts include an EnCompass offer from Hitachi Energy. This is a long-term service offering that details the company's dedication to the partnership and delivering revolutionary, reliable energy solutions.

The two HVDC links are V48 and V49, forming the high-power transmission highways called Korridor B. The highway includes two underground cable converters, each with two converter stations. Each cable transmits two gigawatts — enough power for 4 million people. And 4GW of additional power will be available if needed.

This project will create hundreds of German and Swedish jobs. It will boost the economy, providing a steady income for many. Also, northern German households can reduce utility bills and create less pollution. The decrease in fossil fuel use also means better air quality. The agreement will help the nation and the planet.

Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Business Unit Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy, discussed the importance of the project, saying: "Grids are crucial to Germany's clean energy transition."

"Without the grid capacity to move wind energy from the north to areas that are still highly reliant on fossil fuels in the south and west, the country cannot achieve decarbonization within the targeted time frame," he added. He also expressed the company's pride in working with Amprion.

Station construction is scheduled to begin at the start of 2030. It is unknown when Korridor B will be fully operational.

