E-bike company's 'luxury riding' model could transform your daily commute: 'Bridge the gap between affordability and premium features'

by Noah Jampol
E-bike rides could reduce carbon pollution by almost 270,000 tons a day.

Photo Credit: Heybike

Heybike recently unveiled an exciting addition to the competitive e-bike market with the Alpha, a fat-tire, adventure-ready model that the company touts as "a luxury riding for everyone."

New Atlas detailed the specs of the Alpha, which is now available at an early-bird price of $1,599, according to its official product page. Heybike says the model is thus positioned to "bridge the gap between affordability and premium features," per New Atlas

The bike's performance is impressive, with a pedal-assist top speed of 28 miles per hour and 20 mph for cruising without pedaling powered by a 500-watt mid-drive motor. There are 105 Newton-meters of torque to ensure getting up steep hills is a breeze. Meanwhile, there are both torque and cadence sensors to facilitate a smooth, responsive ride.

While Heybike says the four-inch fat tires are built to handle "city streets, gravel, dirt, sand, and snow," the company's ad campaign for the Alpha targets on-the-go urban commuters.

There are definite conveniences for commuters built in. Those include an easy-to-remove rechargeable battery that can get up to 60 miles of range at the lowest setting, a large color LCD display, and Bluetooth connectivity to the app. The bike comes in step-through and step-over options, which cater to riders' preferences. 

The 71-pound bike should work for riders of almost all sizes with a capacity of 400 pounds. Other features include a Shimano Altus eight-speed gear set, 26-inch rims for the fat tires, a hydraulic suspension fork for both models, and hydraulic disc brakes for stopping. For eco-conscious riders, Heybike says the "Alpha is the dream bike with its energy-efficient and sustainable performance."

Along those lines, E-bikes are a growing alternative to car travel that can save commuters money on fuel, lower urban congestion, and cut down on cars' air and noise pollution. A Bike Adviser study revealed that replacing half of car trips of under 5 miles in the U.S. with e-bike rides could reduce carbon pollution by 273,000 metric tons (almost 270,000 tons) a day. That could make a real dent in planet-heating gases that contribute to the dangerous warming of the planet.

For riders interested in the Alpha, Heybike will begin shipping it out in late February.

