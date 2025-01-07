In America, we spend 51 hours per year in traffic jams — this tiny electric bike was built to help you beat it

"The Karbike stands out with its ingenious fusion of electric bike and compact car attributes."

A French startup has invented a duck-billed platypus of sorts for urban transportation. Like the unique mammal, Karbikes is a creation that leverages the strengths of multiple things to form a better one.

"The Karbike stands out with its ingenious fusion of electric bike and compact car attributes," Interesting Engineering's Aman Tripathi wrote about the conveyance.

The contraption was designed by "eco-engineers" Gaëlle Richard and Lucas Vançon, who also have a passion for cycling, per the company website.

With the environment in mind, Karbikes are built to tackle urban travel challenges with a cleaner alternative. In America, we spend about 51 hours per year in traffic jams, data research firm INRIX reported. The stagnation comes at a price. INRIX estimated the congestion costs drivers $869 in "time lost." That's in addition to an extra $129 in fuel expenses related to the frustrating idling.

Karbikes look like a small car, seating two-and-a-half people. The occupants are surrounded by a metal frame and windows. The vehicle has four wheels, lockable doors, an alarm, brake lights, turn signals, and even some storage space.

The battery-powered ride is augmented with pedals and solar panels, which can boost the 46.6-mile range to greater distances. More energy is recovered through the brake system, as well, all according to IE and the company.

Karbikes are billed as great conveyances for groceries and around-the-town trips. An adaptable platform accommodates a panel box-like cargo bed that can haul up to 330 pounds, per the website.

But the big win is avoiding crowded, smog-filled streets. Karbikes can nimbly navigate bike lanes, avoiding the congestion, as shown in a video clip.

That's important, as State of Global Air reported that most urban residents are breathing unhealthy air, filled with heat-trapping fumes, nitrogen dioxide, and particularly troubling particulate matter. Those are small particles that are a risk to cardiovascular, lung, and other health markers, according to a government fact sheet.

Karbikes are part of a growing list of electrified innovations poised to transform our transportation system. Electric air taxis are on the brink of passing final tests and clearances. Electric vehicles continue to set new benchmarks for range and charge speed. The U.S. Postal Service is even rolling out a line of unique-looking delivery EVs.

Even though batteries require hard-to-gather materials, including lithium, they are still cleaner than gas-powered rides. Hannah Ritchie, a researcher for Sustainability by Numbers, reported that we pull about 7.7 million tons of battery-related materials from the ground per year. By contrast, we make about 16.5 billion tons of planet-warming coal, oil, and gas annually — nonrenewable resources hauled from the Earth. Ritchie cited U.S. government and other industry data in the report.

At Karbikes, the company website has a contact form to communicate with the owners, but no other information about how to order a ride is apparently available.

For their part, Richard and Vançon seem open to working with customers in a variety of ways.

"Do you have any questions, would you like to work with us, test and pre-order a bike or would you like to finance the project?" they wrote on the contact page, encouraging an email.

