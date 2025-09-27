Experts issue warning about concerning phenomenon impacting public health: 'Heavy burdens'

They are urging officials to take action.

Heat waves in Bangladesh are devastating people's health and making medical care unaffordable for many.

The nation's poorest communities are being impacted the most, as escalating heat waves intensify and drive more families into poverty.

What are heat waves?

A heat wave is an extreme weather event characterized by excessively hot weather and often high humidity. Unusually hot weather that lasts for at least two days and nights is considered a heat wave.

Heat waves pose severe health risks and strain the body, especially when accompanied by intense sun exposure and high winds.

As Climate Home News reported, unbearable heat and humidity have been affecting Bangladesh, causing many people to fall ill. As regional heatwaves become hotter and last longer, they create numerous financial challenges for residents and increase daily living costs.

Why are worsening heat waves significant?

Intense heat causes people's bodies to lose substantial amounts of water through sweating, which can lead to dehydration and gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea. Heatstroke is a common condition during heat waves, characterized by a person's body temperature exceeding 104°F.

Heat waves contribute to the spread of viral diseases, including pneumonia and influenza. Mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue fever, are also more likely to spread during extremely high temperatures.

Globally, heatwaves are becoming hotter and lasting longer periods of time. They have multibillion-dollar impacts and create ripple effects on the costs of transportation, water, energy, and education. They're also straining household budgets and preventing people from getting the medical care and basic services they need to survive and live comfortably.

"The cost of treatment is rising, placing heavy burdens especially on the middle class," said Dr. Nihar Ranjan Das, a local physician in Bangladesh.

How governments can help with heat waves

A climate action researcher, Anna Walnycki, urged Bangladesh's government and lawmakers to devise strategies to help local communities adapt to the increasingly severe heatwaves.

"This includes improving infrastructure in vulnerable areas, ensuring reliable power, and public health measures to reduce heat-related illnesses," she said.

Addressing the impacts of our steadily overheating planet is undoubtedly expensive. However, not addressing them will be far costlier in the long run due to increased healthcare costs, lost worker productivity, and essential infrastructure repairs.

Now is the time for governments of nations experiencing extreme heat waves to take action through policy changes that protect their most vulnerable populations.

Leaders can help create shaded and cooled public spaces, offer vouchers for essential transportation, and declare "heat days" with exceptions from work and school to reduce people's exposure to high temperatures. Other heat wave management ideas include incorporating more green spaces with shade trees in communities and educating the public about the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

You can do your part to spread awareness by learning more about critical climate issues, such as heatwaves, and helping others stay safe during high-temperature days. Since human-caused pollution is a major contributor to rising temperatures, you can also do your part to curb your personal pollution output and encourage others to do the same.

