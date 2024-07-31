New report unveils staggering multi-billion dollar impact of heat waves: 'It's really important to understand that heat is a silent killer'

"[Extreme heat] requires the same amount of speed in action that large disasters get, such as wildfires."

A study of California heat waves showed their effects on its citizens, economy, and infrastructure — and how the state can better handle such events in our warming world.

What's happening?

Conducted by the state's Department of Insurance, the study covered seven heat waves over the last two to 11 years. They lasted from seven to 14 days and affected 1.5 million to 34.2 million people, CalMatters reported.

The events resulted in 460 official deaths — though the figure could be as high as almost 4,000 — as well as 5,000 hospitalizations, 10,600 emergency room visits, 138,000 outpatient visits, and 344 adverse birth outcomes. They cost the state $7.7 billion in lost wages, manufacturing and agricultural productivity, power outages, and more.

The report was published June 28. CalMatters noted that the week after, Governor Gavin Newsom "signed a budget that slashed $107.8 million in funding for programs and projects that address extreme heat and shifted $55.7 million across different programs."

Why is this study important?

"It's really important to understand that heat is a silent killer," UC Irvine assistant professor of environmental planning and policy Michael Mendez told the outlet. "[But extreme heat] requires the same amount of speed in action that large disasters get, such as wildfires."

Both natural disasters are increasing in frequency and intensity as Earth's temperatures rise. Heat waves are also lasting longer, as the BBC detailed. In California, the deadliest 20 wildfires since 1933 have killed 312 people, CalMatters reported, underscoring that politicians and corporations must act.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Golden State is in an insurance crisis, as companies have stopped doing new business there, in part because of wildfire risks. The report pointed toward the creation of new policies to cover heat wave-related problems, including supplementary income for affected workers.

"We can't do this quickly enough," Climate Resilience for All CEO Kathy Baughman McLeod told CalMatters. "The world is watching what California does."

What's being done about heat waves?

The report called for better planning and even "restoring access to trees and green spaces," as CalMatters summarized. The latter step is a simple one that could make a huge impact, as various initiatives show.

Educating people about heat is also important, and policymakers can push businesses to protect workers from heat-related illnesses and injuries.

The report also highlighted the need for the state's massive dairy industry to provide cooling for cows.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.