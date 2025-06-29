Experts raise concerns as ex-Amazon executive takes key government role: 'Feared the federal government would push through a weak rule'

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has begun holding a series of public hearings to potentially pass a federal rule protecting employees from heat-related deaths.

What's happening?

These hearings began on June 16 and will continue through July 2. According to The New York Times, the rule was brought to light last summer, and it requires employers to implement breaks for rest and hydration when temperatures reach certain levels.

"At a heat index of 80 degrees, companies must provide water and break areas. At 90 degrees, they must offer 15-minute breaks once every two hours, in addition to other measures," the proposed rule states, per the Times.

With the new pick to lead OSHA being David Keeling, who previously oversaw health and safety for UPS and Amazon — two companies with notorious backgrounds regarding workplace safety violations — some fear the proposed rules may not pass.

Why is the proposed rule important?

The Times quoted Dr. John Balbus, the director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"All heat-related deaths are preventable because they all result from an overexposure that can be prevented," Dr. Balbus said.

Last year was the hottest on record, and scientists expect 2025 to claim that title soon enough. Putting the heat-related worker protections in place could save employees' lives around the country.

Keeling has not yet commented on whether he supports these proposed rules, but the Trump Administration's closing of OSHA offices, as well as terminating many employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, does not indicate a strong desire to prioritize worker safety.

What's being done about heat safety in the U.S.?

While some individual states have enforced their own heat safety rules to protect workers, the hope is that these hearings ultimately result in increased protections.

The New York Times stated, "Health advocates saw the Trump Administration's decision to move forward with public hearings as a potentially positive sign, though they feared the federal government would push through a weak rule that would prevent certain state and local governments from passing stricter measures."

Time will tell whether these rules maintain their effectiveness. As organizations and members of the public alike attend the hearings, hopefully progress for workers will be the outcome.

Aside from electing pro-climate candidates, you can advocate for change on the job by bringing sustainable practices to your workplace or higher-ups and relaying heat-safety-related concerns to those you work with.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



