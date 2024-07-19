Biden administration proposes regulation to protect millions of Americans at work: 'Could not be more urgently needed'

The new regulation aims to offer vital protections by setting two heat triggers.

In a move to beat the heat and protect workers, the Biden administration has unveiled a groundbreaking regulation designed to shield Americans from the growing dangers of extreme temperatures.

Speaking at the District of Columbia's emergency operations center in July, President Joe Biden emphasized the deadly and costly impact of rising global temperatures and called for urgent action, reported The New York Times.

The proposed regulation, developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, mandates that employers monitor their workers and provide rest areas and water when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Employers would also need to implement heat safety plans to protect the roughly 35 million Americans working both indoors and outdoors, according to the news outlet.

Biden highlighted the deadly consequences of extreme heat, which is responsible for more deaths annually in the U.S. than floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes combined. In 2023 alone, heat-related fatalities reached 2,300, according to the Times. He also stressed the responsibility to protect citizens from the impacts of our changing climate.

The new regulation aims to offer vital protections by setting two heat triggers. At an 80-degree heat index, employers must provide drinking water, cooling-off areas, and rest breaks. At 90 degrees, they must ensure 15-minute rest breaks every two hours and monitor workers for heat illness symptoms. Failing to meet these standards could result in fines exceeding $16,000, per the Times.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to address rising global temperatures and its effects. Around $1 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law will also be allocated to help communities increase resilience to weather-related disasters. This complements other climate policies, like those in the Inflation Reduction Act, which support the adoption of clean energy technology and home upgrades.

Although industry groups oppose it, according to the Times, the proposal has garnered praise from environmental groups and labor unions. Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, told the outlet that the protections "could not be more urgently needed," while Aru Shiney-Ajay of the Sunrise Movement celebrated it as a significant victory for climate action.

As heat events become more frequent and severe, this regulation represents a crucial step toward safeguarding workers and mitigating the economic impact of our changing climate.

