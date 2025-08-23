Millions of health professionals vow to cut ties with problematic partners: 'Will use every tool they have'

Health Policy Watch reported that more than 30 health organizations representing approximately 12 million public health professionals, doctors, and nurses across the globe recently pledged to ditch advertising agencies that also partner with the dirty fuel industry.

The health organizations will no longer work with these agencies, citing the fact that doing so presents a conflict of interest due to the adverse health effects caused by the dirty fuel industry. Among these organizations are some prominent groups, including the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health and the World Organization of Family Doctors.

The move by these health organizations is a long time coming, as gas and oil companies have utilized PR tactics similar to those of the tobacco industry for decades, resulting in the creation of misleading narratives designed to stall government regulations. Dirty energy companies use many of the same advertising agencies that health organizations use to promote cancer prevention, healthy habits, and more, leading to a massive conflict of interest.

This breaking of ties will increase trust in doctors whose main concern is the health and safety of their local communities. Additionally, the hope is that some of these advertising agencies will also break away from the oil and gas industry. With fewer ways to disseminate its narratives, the spread of disinformation that the dirty energy industry puts out at an alarming rate will slow, which can help boost clean energy options and lead to a healthier future.

As the world transitions away from dirty energy, like gas and oil, and turns its focus to clean, renewable energy and a cleaner economy, long-term investments in dirty fuel companies (whether investing time and services or money) are becoming more and more of a liability.

Gas and oil companies often underperform compared to the clean energy industry, making them worse clients to take on and a far less viable option for investors seeking long-term growth. Although there have been ups and downs over the past few years, the long-term momentum of the clean energy industry is both strong and backed by sound economic logic.

As Global Climate and Health Alliance executive director, Jeni Miller, told Health Policy Watch, "Organisations are demonstrating that they won't help spread fossil fuel disinformation, and will use every tool they have, including their ad and PR dollars, to protect people's health and the planet."

