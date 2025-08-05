  • Tech Tech

Activist easily debunks common talking point about global economy: 'More jobs per dollar of investment'

"Creates job security for a new generation."

by Katie Dupere
"Creates job security for a new generation."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A New Zealand climate activist recently took to TikTok to share why clean energy is the future of power — and job security — for the country.

In the video, noted youth climate activist Nate Wilbourne (@naturenatenz) explained why investing in clean energy is a path to economic growth and reliable employment compared to investing in dirty fuels like oil and gas.

Wilbourne explains that investing in clean energy in Aotearoa (the Māori name for New Zealand) would provide "more jobs per dollar of investment than the entire fossil fuel industry."

@naturenatenz Replying to @Alan Fitness arohamai whānau I'm a bit sick…. sick of trying to debunk these climate myths. But nah ignore the yuck voice #nzpol #nz #aus #politics #woke ♬ Night Vision (STEM percussion) - Altitude Music / BMGPM

He cites a 2022 study by the UK Energy Research Centre stating that "investment in low carbon energy and energy efficiency can deliver more jobs than gas and coal power generation." As the paper explains, renewable energy can provide as many as three times the amount of jobs per 1 million UK pounds of investment, which is about $1.3 million.

Wilbourne notes these jobs include wind turbine building, installing and manufacturing transmission wires, and installing and manufacturing solar panels and heat pumps.

"These jobs are going to be required for several decades, which creates job security for a new generation of clean energy workers," he says, adding that these jobs have the benefit of being localized in towns and villages, not just major cities.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Wilbourne adds: "We already have all the technology that we need to power the entirety of New Zealand on clean energy. It just needs to be invested in."

Switching to clean energy is a crucial step toward protecting the planet's future. Investing in renewable sources of power like solar and wind can help reduce environmental pollution, combat rising global temperatures, improve air quality, and safeguard essential ecosystems. 

It can also improve public health by preventing illnesses and deaths associated with air pollution. While individuals can make a difference by choosing clean energy options, large-scale change depends on national and global efforts.

Through investing in clean energy nationwide, countries like New Zealand have the ability to not only safeguard the environment but also boost jobs and the national economy. As Wilbourne pointed out, the technology is ready — what's needed now is the political and financial commitment to phase out dirty fuels and power a climate-safe future.

Do you think a majority of Americans will have EVs in 20 years?

Absolutely 👍

Only in some states 🇺🇸

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It's time that we stop trying to justify keeping fossil fuels around in 2025 with all this rhetoric and misleading lies," Wilbourne says in his video. "Instead, we need to be thinking about the future."

And that future is most certainly powered by clean energy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x