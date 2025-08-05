Activist easily debunks common talking point about global economy: 'More jobs per dollar of investment'

A New Zealand climate activist recently took to TikTok to share why clean energy is the future of power — and job security — for the country.

In the video, noted youth climate activist Nate Wilbourne (@naturenatenz) explained why investing in clean energy is a path to economic growth and reliable employment compared to investing in dirty fuels like oil and gas.

Wilbourne explains that investing in clean energy in Aotearoa (the Māori name for New Zealand) would provide "more jobs per dollar of investment than the entire fossil fuel industry."

He cites a 2022 study by the UK Energy Research Centre stating that "investment in low carbon energy and energy efficiency can deliver more jobs than gas and coal power generation." As the paper explains, renewable energy can provide as many as three times the amount of jobs per 1 million UK pounds of investment, which is about $1.3 million.

Wilbourne notes these jobs include wind turbine building, installing and manufacturing transmission wires, and installing and manufacturing solar panels and heat pumps.

"These jobs are going to be required for several decades, which creates job security for a new generation of clean energy workers," he says, adding that these jobs have the benefit of being localized in towns and villages, not just major cities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Wilbourne adds: "We already have all the technology that we need to power the entirety of New Zealand on clean energy. It just needs to be invested in."

Switching to clean energy is a crucial step toward protecting the planet's future. Investing in renewable sources of power like solar and wind can help reduce environmental pollution, combat rising global temperatures, improve air quality, and safeguard essential ecosystems.

It can also improve public health by preventing illnesses and deaths associated with air pollution. While individuals can make a difference by choosing clean energy options, large-scale change depends on national and global efforts.

Through investing in clean energy nationwide, countries like New Zealand have the ability to not only safeguard the environment but also boost jobs and the national economy. As Wilbourne pointed out, the technology is ready — what's needed now is the political and financial commitment to phase out dirty fuels and power a climate-safe future.

"It's time that we stop trying to justify keeping fossil fuels around in 2025 with all this rhetoric and misleading lies," Wilbourne says in his video. "Instead, we need to be thinking about the future."

And that future is most certainly powered by clean energy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.