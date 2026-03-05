US state officials announce 'new suite' of 4-figure rebates for residents to buy e-bikes: 'One of our most effective programs'

Considering California's historical efforts to alleviate air pollution that caused a crisis in cities like Los Angeles in the 1950s, it's no surprise the Golden State is at the forefront of electrification. Now, officials in Healdsburg have endorsed a proposal to help residents to buy e-bikes through rebates..

According to The Press Democrat, council members approved a plan to dip into funds to launch a "new suite" of rebates for e-bikes for qualifying low-income residents.

Whether you ride a traditional bike or an e-bike, cycling is undoubtedly a great form of exercise. In fact, "bike buses" are popping up around the country as a way to get kids moving.

However, e-bikes offer unique benefits.

For commuters who drive to work five days per week, swapping a car trip with an e-bike (which can go the distance) can save hundreds of dollars annually while reducing harmful pollution.

For parents who want to explore with their families or riders with mobility challenges, e-bikes are a fun, communal, and low-impact way to get around.

Upway can help you find an e-bike that fits your needs, offering a wide selection at discounted rates.

Still, the typical price point of e-bikes can deter many riders from even considering their benefits. In Healdsburg, residents could qualify for two $1,000 rebates for e-bikes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"I think the e-bike program has been one of our most effective programs," vice mayor Ron Edwards told The Press Democrat. "[With] a second bike, families can go biking together."

From East to West, rebates are making e-bikes more accessible across the U.S., proving that sustainability is for everyone. Upway is another great resource to find an e-bike that fits your lifestyle and your budget, with many models up to 60% off retail prices.

Upway also buys used e-bikes. When you sell your e-bike to Upway, you'll earn $150 toward another e-bike on the site.

Want to level up your e-bike savings? Charging at home with solar panels is the ultimate hack. TCD's Solar Explorer offers concierge-level service that could save you up to $10,000 on installations or help you score a $0 down subscription plan.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.