Officials approve hazardous new project despite instance backlash from locals: 'People's health should never come second'

Michigan regulators gave the green light to expand a hazardous waste landfill in Wayne County on January 29, even as residents, local leaders, and state lawmakers voiced strong objections, reported MLive.

What's happening?

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy renewed the operating license for Wayne Disposal Inc., a Republic Services facility located near Belleville.

The approval includes permission for the landfill to grow by more than 5 million cubic yards through vertical construction, bringing its total permitted capacity to almost 27.9 million cubic yards.

The site handles hazardous waste and polychlorinated biphenyls — or PCBs — along with certain radioactive materials. No other Midwestern landfill has permission to handle PCB-contaminated waste, according to MLive, which also reported that "the license includes new conditions the state says are meant to strengthen oversight and reduce impact on nearby communities."

However, between mid-August and late October 2025, the state agency collected roughly 300 public comments on the matter. The vast majority opposed granting the new license. The comments included those from elected officials.

"People's health should never come second to corporate greed," said State Representative Reggie Miller in a statement. "But that is exactly what this permit tells the families of Wayne County."

Why is this expansion concerning?

When hazardous waste sites expand, surrounding communities can face increased exposure risks over longer periods.

This particular landfill became concerning as early as 2023, when it received vinyl chloride debris tied to the infamous East Palestine, Ohio, train wreck. The United States Environmental Protection Agency eventually froze those deliveries.

The following year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed shipping low-level radioactive dirt from a Manhattan Project-connected site in New York to the Michigan landfill. A court order now prevents that from happening.

"We will continue pursuing litigation to keep toxic waste out of Wayne County," said county executive Warren Evans in a statement, per MLive.

What's being done about the expansion?

Lawmakers introduced proposals in 2024 that would have prohibited the importation of radioactive waste into Michigan and raised disposal fees for such materials. Neither measure has moved forward.

Now, several local governments have joined forces in a legal fight. Their goal: stop all radioactive waste from entering the facility. That case had been scheduled for a February 2 bench trial in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Those who live near hazardous waste facilities can attend town halls when permits come up for renewal and challenge their approval. But they can also reach out to state and local officials at any time to express support for stronger protections and accountability for large entities that dispose of hazardous waste.

