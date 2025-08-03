Disturbing rumors surface over Hailey and Justin Bieber's reported lavish behavior: 'Why does no one question them on this?'

"The damage is done by those with a lot of money and the cost is borne by those with very little money."

An outraged Reddit user estimated Hailey and Justin Bieber's carbon footprint after the pair traveled to Spain in a private jet.

"Why does no one question them on this?" the OP said in the r/HaileyBaldwinSnark community. "Justin rents a Gulfstream G600, which produces ≈2 metric tons of CO2 per hour of flight. For 12-15 hours of flight, that's about 24-30 metric tons."

Though the figures are just estimates, they detail the continuation of a wasteful lifestyle. A few months ago, the Biebers flew their private jet from Palm Springs to Los Angeles instead of embarking on what would've been a two-hour drive.

Like the OP alluded to, planes release much more pollution than other modes of transportation. According to Our World in Data, planes have a disproportionate effect on the atmosphere with their carbon dioxide pollution.

Private jets, though only a small fraction of the world's airplanes, are even worse. PBS reported that a study found that most private jets release more pollution into the air in two hours than an average person does in a year.

What's more, these flights are usually unnecessary. More often than not, they're lifestyle-related, researchers told PBS — just like the Biebers' recent vacation.

"Yea it's a 'brand' trip supposedly," the OP wrote, speculating that there was more to the story. "She … is saying it's a brand trip/ posting pics with rhode merch so it can all be used as a tax write off."

Regardless of Bieber's reasoning, the fact remains that the carbon footprints of the world's wealthiest people are astronomical compared to those of the average person, with a billionaire contributing more pollution in 90 minutes than you will in your lifetime.

"The damage is done by those with a lot of money, and the cost is borne by those with very little money," Stefan Gossling, a transportation researcher, told PBS.

