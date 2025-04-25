Shopper stunned by retailer's response after coat falls apart weeks after purchase: 'There's nothing they can do'

"Their answer of a 30-day refund window does not absolve them of their legal duty."

An Australian social media user took to Reddit to share a disappointing experience with a jacket purchased from H&M.

In the thread posted on r/AusFemaleFashion, the poster explained the situation.

"I bought this jacket from H&M for the winter in April this year and it's already started pilling," they said. "I reached out to customer service and they said since I'm not in the 30-day window there's nothing they can do."

The thread prompted a lively discussion about consumer rights and the shoddy quality of goods from fast-fashion retailers like H&M. A few commenters suggested legal avenues for pursuing a refund.

"Their answer of a 30-day refund window does not absolve them of their legal duty," one said. "The accc has some excellent information clearly outlining your consumer rights."

The ACCC is the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, a public body that oversees fair business practices in Australia. Other commenters pointed out the issues with major retailers and suggested looking elsewhere.

"Stop buying this s***, people," was one of the blunter responses "Wake up."

The discussion highlights an important point about the low-quality goods and needless waste produced by fast-fashion outlets.

According to The Roundup, the world produces 92 million tons of textile waste every year, and 87% of the materials used will end up in incinerators or landfills. Many discarded items are perfectly usable, but they could still meet this fate.

Landfills have an outsized negative impact on the environment, from releasing planet-warming gas methane to taking up the space of natural habitats. They also have negative social impacts, such as posing health risks to locals and sharply reducing property values.

Fortunately, there are some simple ways to mitigate the harm caused by fast fashion that don't require major sacrifices.

For example, unwanted clothes can be saved from landfills by exchanging them for rewards. Additionally, shopping secondhand can lead to top-notch goods at bargain prices.

As one of the commenters pointed out, "That's why [opportunity shops] are so good, so cheap and you find great stuff."

