Disney World, Universal Studios make major pivots in quest for sustainability — see what’s changed

There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of the “click-click-click” during a roller coaster’s rise. It’s a promise of thrills to come. Theme parks are special places where beloved characters are brought to life and people can gather to have fun.

So much fun that in just the top 10 theme park groups alone, worldwide theme park attendance reached 521 million people in 2019, according to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM’s theme park index.

Serving that many people requires a lot of energy and creates a ton of waste. Thankfully, theme parks are stepping up and embracing environmental responsibility.

Here are four theme parks that are going green.

Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and subscribe to our newsletter.