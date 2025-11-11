Experts reveal stunning investment surge in unexpected sector: 'It's difficult to conceive of'

Global investment in green technology is surging again after several years of decline, according to Bloomberg.

Researchers at BloombergNEF found that funding for climate tech has already exceeded last year's total, signaling increased investor confidence in clean energy.

Between January and September, investors poured $56 billion into green businesses across sectors, including clean energy, battery storage, and electric vehicles.

That figure already surpasses the $51 billion invested throughout 2024. The rebound was driven by demand for energy to power new data centers and by advances in renewable technologies like energy storage, per Bloomberg.

The latest surge in investment comes as the U.S. has rolled back environmental policies — but big players are moving ahead regardless. Brookfield Asset Management recently announced a $20 billion fund to support the clean energy transition.

J.P. Morgan Chase said it would commit up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture capital for what it calls "critical industries," including batteries, nuclear, and solar power.

"It's difficult to conceive of a situation in which [the United States] won't need to tap into those sources of energy," said Chuka Umunna, J.P. Morgan's global head of sustainable solutions, per Bloomberg.

Nuclear energy also attracted about one-fifth of global venture capital funding in 2025 to date, mainly "driven by the AI hype," according to BloombergNEF analyst Musfika Mishi.

Major deals included a $5 billion public offering by Chinese battery giant CATL and $5.2 billion in share sales by EV maker BYD.

The growth of climate investment can benefit consumers by making clean energy cheaper and electric vehicles even more efficient. These innovations not only make energy more reliable and affordable, but also reduce pollution and greenhouse gas pollution linked to global warming.

Still, experts note that the outlook for 2026 is uncertain.

Mishi cautioned that current U.S. energy policies "will weigh on investors' confidence," though she added that long-term interest in the sector is strong, per Bloomberg.

