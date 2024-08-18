Incredible new alliance to spark major transition in renewable energy industry — here's what you need to know

"This alliance … will allow us to expand access."

Two companies in Spain are capitalizing on the power of waste to help meet their climate goals.

PreZero Spain has signed an agreement with Cepsa, a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Madrid, in an effort to ramp up decarbonization efforts for both companies, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

As part of the arrangement, PreZero will supply biomethane from some of its projects to Cepsa. The two companies are also joining forces to build a new biomethane plant in the Huelva province of Andalusia. When completed, it will be one of the largest installations of this type of energy in Spain and will have the capacity to heat around 20,000 homes.

Meanwhile, the two companies have plans to recover waste to produce second-generation biofuels and chemical products and to decarbonize PreZero's Spain and Portugal land fleet of more than 750 vehicles.

"This agreement stems from the enormous potential in Spain for the development of biomethane as a renewably-sourced natural gas, as well as from the need to align ourselves with other EU countries in meeting circular economy and decarbonization objectives," Gonzalo Cañete, CEO of PreZero in Spain and Portugal, said in a statement.

Carlos Barrasa, executive vice president of commercial and clean energies at Cepsa, added,

"This alliance with PreZero will allow us to expand access to circular raw materials to produce alternative energies that will facilitate the energy transition, such as green hydrogen and second-generation biofuels."

According to the World Wildlife Fund, biomethane — or biogas — touts a number of environmental benefits. When compared to natural gas, which is often obtained by hydraulic fracturing — a process that can cause a number of environmental damage to landscapes and ecosystems — biogas is the clear winner.

The organization adds that biogas production, which involves the anaerobic breakdown of organic material and can help keep food waste and animal manure from polluting the environment, thereby preventing nitrogen pollution and runoff into our water.

Biogas is also considered to be carbon neutral, meaning it does not contribute to the overheating of our planet.

This is one of a number of biogas initiatives popping up across the world. In fact, a novel train in the United Kingdom is turning heads because of its use of biofuel created from sewage, among other things.

Plus, other clean energy sources like solar and wind are growing in popularity, saving people money, cleaning up the air, and helping us in the battle against rising global temperatures. For instance, some rural Virginia towns are adding over one million new jobs by focusing on solar instead of coal.

You can clean up your green energy supply by signing up for community solar or installing your own solar panels.

