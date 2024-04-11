Bernie Sanders and AOC propose sweeping new housing legislation that would affect millions of Americans: 'That is a win, win, win situation'

"Public housing should be the gold standard for affordable, environmentally friendly, and safe communities."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders have introduced a groundbreaking proposal to place public housing at the heart of America's transition to clean energy, according to The Guardian.

The Green New Deal for Public Housing aims to transform the nation's public housing units into eco-friendly, affordable homes while creating well-paying jobs in the process.

This visionary legislation proposes investing between $162 billion and $234 billion over the next decade to decarbonize all public housing units and build even more green homes. By doing so, it would prevent 5.7 million tons of dirty emissions each year. That's like taking 1.3 million cars off the road.

But the benefits go beyond the environment. This bill is all about improving quality of life for the 1.7 million Americans who rely on public housing. Picture coming home to a comfortable, energy-efficient apartment free of health hazards such as lead and mold. Imagine lower utility bills thanks to renewable energy and better insulation.

The impact would be felt most by the nation's most vulnerable residents, with people of color and those with disabilities making up a significant portion of public housing occupants.

It's a win-win-win: better homes, better health, and a better planet.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's more, the Green New Deal for Public Housing would create around 280,000 unionized jobs over the next 10 years. It's not just an environmental policy — it's an economic stimulator that puts people to work building a brighter future.

"Public housing should be the gold standard for affordable, environmentally friendly, and safe communities," Ocasio-Cortez told The Guardian in an email. "This bill is how we ensure that."

At a news conference, Sanders added: "We are going to provide decent-quality, affordable housing for millions of Americans, and at the same time, we're going to create good-paying union jobs. That is a win, win, win situation."

While the bill faces challenges in passing, it represents the innovative thinking we need to tackle America's housing and climate crises head-on. By uplifting communities, we can build a healthier, more sustainable nation.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.