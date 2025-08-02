Government announces major rules set to transform coastal industries: 'We protect our own future'

"Not just beautiful scenery. It is life itself."

Greece just made a major splash in ocean conservation — and the ripple effects could benefit marine wildlife, local communities, and even everyday seafood lovers for generations to come.

In a recent announcement, per Phys.org, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared that Greece is establishing two massive new marine reserves — one in the Ionian Sea and the other in the Southern Cyclades. These reserves will be among the largest in the Mediterranean, helping the country reach its goal of protecting 30% of its waters by 2030.

What makes this announcement especially game-changing?

Greece is banning the destructive practice of bottom trawling — a fishing method that drags heavy nets across the seafloor — not just in the new parks but across all of its protected marine areas by the end of the decade. That makes Greece the first country in Europe to take this bold, nationwide step.

Bottom trawling may sound efficient, but it wreaks havoc on delicate undersea habitats and marine life, including coral reefs and seagrass beds that store carbon and shelter sea creatures. By cutting this practice out of protected zones, Greece is giving its marine ecosystems a much-needed chance to recover and thrive — all while supporting more sustainable fishing long-term.

The government also emphasized collaboration, saying it will work hand in hand with local fishers, scientists, and communities to make these marine parks a model for ocean protection.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This development follows the events at the United Nations Ocean Conference in southern France, where Mitsotakis "made a promise to honor [Greece's] unique marine heritage," per Phys.org. He added: "... Today I am delivering on that promise with the establishment of two new marine national parks … because when we protect our ocean, we protect our own future."

Inspired by the recent "'Ocean with David Attenborough" documentary, Mitsotakis added that the sea is "not just beautiful scenery. It is life itself. Delicate. Powerful. And under threat."

As Greece sets this inspiring precedent, it's clear: Protecting what's underwater could be one of our best bets for a cooler, more vibrant planet above the surface.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.