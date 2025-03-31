Outraged citizen calls out local government after snapping photo of improvised traffic solution: 'Can we stop'

"Don't let perfect get in the way of good."

Many Austrians were left bewildered when plans for bus and bike lanes were canceled.

One Graz resident posted on the r/F***cars subreddit to express their frustrations with the newly elected state government's decision to reverse infrastructure plans that had been set up for bikers and public transit commuters — and how they plan to deal with it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo captured their DIY bike lane, which is a red carpet "bike lane" draped over a car parked along the curb. A kid stands on top of the car with their bike, while another biker approaches from the rear of the "path." The original poster assured everyone that "no cars were touched without consent." Another photo showed what could have been if the new state minister of transportation had not halted bike lane plans.

While the photo poked fun at the situation, the OP wrote in the comments that 50 parking spots have been deemed to be more important than accommodating a university where 94% of the campus arrives on foot, by bike, or via public transport. They also included a link to a German article published about the "MoVe iT" initiative, which aims to shift urban transportation to more sustainable options like public transport, cycling, and walking to create more accessible and environmentally friendly cities for all.

While the argument is that the plan was flawed, the OP responded: "Sure, the plans were not perfect for you (or me), but don't let perfect get in the way of good. That's how plans get delayed, sometimes indefinitely."

While the auto industry would prefer the world continue to cater to their needs and demands, many are realizing that change is necessary to promote and facilitate alternative modes of transportation that aren't only cheaper and physically healthier for all of us but better for the environment. A lot of people don't even consider this option because safe routes don't exist to make it feasible. Creating walking and bike paths along with dedicated bus lanes will encourage people to leave their cars at home and use other modes of transportation whenever possible.

Dirty energy-fueled transportation is the biggest air pollution offender, accounting for 28% of heat-trapping gases like carbon and methane in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. While avoiding gas-powered cars to get places isn't always realistic, replacing a two-mile drive with a walk every day can cut more than 600 pounds of pollution in a year. Small changes can make a really big deal.

If walking or biking is too long of a trek, consider an electric bike for a faster commute. If a car is a must, make sure you're maximizing your driving efficiency to save money and reduce your carbon footprint. Making the switch to an electric vehicle has become more affordable and comes with monetary savings on top of environmental benefits.

The inventive bike lane created quite a bit of conversation from both sides of the fence, particularly about bike lane coating. Almost everyone agreed that there is a better way for all parties involved.

"Love it, great work," one Redditor applauded the makeshift bike path.

"Can we stop letting perfect be the enemy of good, please?" another pleaded.

Perhaps the most reasonable and diplomatic response was one wrote: "Simple solution build a parking garage to replace the parking spots lost by the installation of a bike lane so drivers get to keep their parking and cyclists get their lane both sides get what they want."

