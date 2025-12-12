Google DeepMind agrees to sweeping partnership with government: 'Incredible potential to drive a new era'

The United Kingdom government has entered into a partnership with a Google-owned artificial intelligence company to deliver breakthroughs in clean energy.

As reported by Fortune, Google DeepMind will open an automated research lab in the U.K. next year as part of the agreement. That lab will use AI technology, powered by Google's Gemini models, to try to discover superconductors and other materials that can carry electricity with no resistance.

The lab will also act as a hub for AI, scientists, and government officials to pursue breakthroughs in nuclear fusion.

Fusion technology, in which hydrogen atoms are fused at high temperatures, is one of the white whales of clean energy. It has the potential to create "infinite" clean energy because its fuel is hydrogen, and its only byproduct is helium. This means it doesn't create pollution like burning coal or gas, and it doesn't result in radioactive waste, like nuclear fission.

But researchers have not yet cracked how to make fission scalable and affordable, which is why the U.K. is turning to DeepMind for help.

"AI has incredible potential to drive a new era of scientific discovery and improve everyday life," DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a release. "We're excited … to advance science, strengthen security, and deliver tangible improvements for citizens."





This partnership highlights some of the positives AI can bring to the environment, as it has become a vital tool in accelerating research. For instance, it helped Vanderbilt University scientists create a "protein language" model that allows researchers to respond more quickly to emerging health threats, and wildlife researchers use it to help identify animal species and monitor their populations.

But this technology also comes at a cost. The computers behind AI require massive amounts of energy to power them and shockingly large amounts of water to keep them from overheating. All of this suggests the industry's goals of net-zero pollution may be unattainable.

