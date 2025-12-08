Researchers unlock major breakthrough in 'holy grail' energy source: 'A dream that scientists have been chasing for decades'

"Imagine an electric grid powered by a stable, low-cost, and abundant source of energy …"

Scientists are experimenting with different alloys to figure out the right metals to use in potential fusion reactors.

At the University of Miami, associate professor Giacomo Po from the College of Engineering has been studying high-entropy alloys.

A high-entropy alloy is a metal material made up of equal parts of five or more principal elements. They are typically known for their strength, hardness, resistance to corrosion, and ability to withstand high temperatures.

These high-entropy alloys can potentially endure the extremely high temperatures needed to create fusion energy.

Fusion energy occurs when two nuclei combine to create a heavier, single nucleus, which releases a lot of energy. It is the same process that fuels the sun and other stars. Fusion has been lauded as another opportunity to create cleaner energy, with proponents arguing that it could deliver nearly limitless power.

"Fusion power is the holy grail — a dream that scientists have been chasing for decades," Po told the University of Miami newsroom.

Po has tested the limits that high-entropy alloys have for tolerating extreme heat up to tens of millions of degrees. He has investigated various scenarios to better understand irradiation creep — the process that occurs when materials deform over time due to stress and radiation.

If he uncovers more about which metals work best in fusion reactors, it would help advance the technology's development.

Fusion energy presents an amazing opportunity to create almost unlimited power without carbon pollution. Nuclear fusion technology isn't perfect, as it still has high upfront costs, reactor instability, and potential radioactive waste.

However, it's important to invest in the growth of alternatives to dirty energy, such as nuclear, solar, or wind. That way, there is less reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal, gas, and oil, that release heat-trapping fumes when burned, supercharging extreme weather.

Diversifying energy sources can also make the grid more resilient and reduce utility costs.

There is still much work to do to create sustainable fusion energy reactors that can be utilized for commercial use. However, researchers like Po are helping us get closer to that future.

"Imagine an electric grid powered by a stable, low-cost, and abundant source of energy that doesn't rely on the burning of fossil fuels or the unpredictability of wind or solar energy," Po said. "That's the promise of fusion energy."

