Shopper calls out thrift store after finding 'unbelievable' price tag on seemingly common item: 'Seems they've gone off the rails'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: iStock

Shopping at thrift stores can be a fun and budget-friendly experience that can unearth some incredible deals. On the flip side, thrift shoppers sometimes come across a price tag that is worthy of a double-take.

While posting to r/ThriftGrift, one Redditor found a Nirvana shirt that certainly did not get them in the spirit. Although there was nothing wrong with the shirt itself, its price left them speechless.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nirvana tee for 999.99," the original poster wrote. Although it can be tough to make out in the photo included in the post, it appears to show the shirt's nearly-thousand-dollar price point on the tag.

In general, secondhand items are significantly cheaper than new items. This can allow shoppers to save money on clothing, furniture, household goods, and even books.

Unlike in the original post, thrift stores often offer gently used or even new items, including designer brands and vintage pieces, all at a fraction of their original cost.

On top of saving money, buying secondhand items gives them another life and keeps them out of landfills, significantly reducing textile and other waste.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to global carbon pollution. Thrifting helps lower the carbon footprint associated with clothing production by reducing the need for energy-intensive manufacturing processes and costly supply chains.

Down in the comments section, the overwhelming majority of users were in disbelief over the jaw-dropping price tag.

"This isn't even a vintage tee," explained one commenter. "You can find modern Nirvana shirts everywhere."

"I can't believe thrift stores are trying to get in the game with all the hypebeast crypto vintage reseller bros that have utterly and terminally ruined the entire thrifting experience/economy/environment," vented another user. "No way. Unbelievable."

A former Goodwill employee appeared to be dumbfounded by how the store currently operates.

"[I don't know] how it works now,"  they noted. "Seems they've gone off the rails a bit with the prices since I worked there."

