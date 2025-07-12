Thrift shopper outraged by bizarre incident while trying to make purchase at Goodwill: 'They tried every trick in the book'

Thrift stores can be treasure troves, becoming the favorite places of people seeking unusual, rare, or budget-friendly items. Sometimes, the deals can be so outstanding that workers try to prevent the transactions from occurring. Such an encounter caused a stir in a much-discussed Reddit thread on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The original poster told of seeing a red Arc'teryx jacket at Goodwill — with an original retail price of $380 — tagged for only $3.50. The cashier and manager insisted that someone had incorrectly put the garment on the sales floor instead of listing it on the Goodwill location's website. The Redditor described the online destination as a place for "price gouging," and said that "they tried every trick in the book to deny the sale."

Thrift store surprises come in many forms, including when people discover cash or other forgotten valuables stashed in compartments. Other thrifters have taken their time to sift through less-exciting goods to reveal the meaningful ones. That was the case for a delighted shopper who came across a vintage designer belt nestled in a pile of costume jewelry.

Thrifting is an accessible activity that supports the circular economy by keeping things out of landfills and making them usable for longer. As the Reddit example shows, it can also save money and become a gateway to unbelievable goods. It's also easy to get started and share tips with others.

The red jacket sparked a lively Reddit discussion. "So you got it at $3.50? I hope so since it was tagged at that price. I've not heard of this brand, but great find!" one commenter said.

"100% believe this because it's happened to me a couple of times. It's also well-documented here that Goodwill registers have lists of items that they should take back and refuse to sell so they can be listed online instead," someone noted.

"I've never had a goodwill cashier care how much I am paying for something off the sales floor no matter the brand other than say, 'Oh, this is nice' while they fold it into the bag," another Redditor said.

