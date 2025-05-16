Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable price tags at Goodwill: 'Out of control'

An angry thrifter posted a picture of Goodwill jeans priced at $31.99, astounded by the high cost.

The Reddit post's caption was "About half of the jeans at my Goodwill were priced similarly." The photo had a sticker that said, "Goodwill prices are out of control."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A new pair of jeans priced at $32 is an OK deal, but a secondhand pair should probably be cheaper. Why aren't these jeans $5? Mostly because of corporate greed.

Another Reddit post from a Goodwill employee explained some reasons behind the exorbitant price tags. They said, "Our processors (those pricing items) have quotas and they're WILD."

Thrift stores are meant to be affordable, and they usually are. However, Goodwill seems to be getting worse. When secondhand stores raise their prices, they hurt local communities and the planet.

Donating to and shopping at thrift stores keeps products out of landfills, where they'd contribute to air, water, and soil pollution. This helps us work toward a cleaner, cooler future and a healthier planet for everyone.

High thrift store prices push people away. If a pair of used jeans costs the same as a new pair, most people will buy new, which results in more pollution. If these overpriced jeans don't sell, they're destined for a landfill.

While these prices are absurd, they're outliers. Most thrift stores offer affordable essentials, discounted rare finds, and special gems at low prices. Don't let Goodwill's greed stop you from exploring the amazing world of thrifting.

Commenters were quick to acknowledge Goodwill's decline.

One person agreed: "GW is absolutely insane these days!!!! [It] hired an overpriced CEO about 6-7 years ago who doubled the price of shirts & blouses from DAY 1."

Another expressed their frustration: "It's infuriating to see s*** like this. Struggling families already have so few options, and people donate to these places thinking they're helping their community."

That Goodwill employee shared some advice: "I don't know how y'all can find the person above the store manager when you're not an employee, but THAT'S who you want to contact. … When a disgruntled customer emails corporate, things change FAST."

So if you see ridiculous prices, write an email.

