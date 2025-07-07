Shopper sparks debate after sharing photo of strange message from Goodwill store: 'Price gouging items that were donated to them for free'

"If you really want to donate to a good cause, find your local animal shelter thrift shops."

Thrift stores are intended to be a place where you can buy secondhand items for an affordable price. However, one Redditor discovered a sheet of paper showing that Goodwill inflates its prices. Other users were outraged by the discovery, while others weren't surprised.

In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the Redditor posted an image of a paper titled "Collectibles 101," with Shopgoodwill.com written across the top.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some of the things the paper listed as higher-value items were due to "Age and Rarity: Older toys or limited editions that are no longer produced often command high prices," and "Brand Legacy: Toys from companies with a long and trusted history often maintain and grow in value." The guidance generally urged employees to send anything of notable collectible value to corporate to be priced higher and sold online.

It is understandable on some level that Goodwill may take policies like this in response to resellers taking advantage of their stores and making big profits on eBay and other resale outlets, but as commenters pointed out, it also has the effect to neutralizing the value of visiting the stores themselves in search of rare finds.

While it's disappointing that Goodwill is marking up its items, making it harder for people to afford, not all thrift stores follow these practices. Most thrifters can still find excellent deals, and many Goodwill stores still have solid finds.

For example, one thrifter bought a jewelry box containing assorted vintage jewelry for $55, but it was all worth more than $1,000. Another thrifter found a wallet that retailed at $175, but they purchased it for $4.

That's the beauty of shopping at thrift stores; it can save you a lot of money. Even if you buy only half of your items secondhand, it can save you up to $100 a year.

An additional benefit of shopping secondhand is that it saves items from being sent to a landfill. According to a 2018 report from the Environmental Protection Agency, in the U.S., 292.4 million tons of everyday household waste, known as municipal solid waste, gets sent to landfills each year.

The report also found that around 50% of all municipal solid waste was sent to landfills.

Unfortunately, when these items decompose, they release a toxic gas called methane that contributes to the planet's warming. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, it is 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Additionally, landfills are the third-largest source of methane released by humans, at 15.1%, per the EPA.

According to RoadRunner, "That's equivalent to more than the CO2 emissions from 20.6 million passenger vehicles driven for one year or the emissions from powering 11 million homes over the same period."

So the next time you need something for your home or an outfit for that party, think about giving something a second life.

In the comments, other Redditors had plenty to say about Goodwill's practices.

One user said, "Price-gouging items that were donated to them for free. Nice."

Another commented, "If you really want to donate to a good cause, find your local animal shelter thrift shops."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.