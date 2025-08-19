Shopper sparks outrage after discovering dark side of thrift shopping: 'It doesn't look like it should be there'

Decluttering your home and donating unwanted goods is a good way to boost peace of mind, help the planet, and even earn some cash.

However, a Redditor shared a series of images sure to kill any feel-good buzz, underscoring how crucial it is for intake systems to run effectively.

What's happening?

The Reddit user posted photos of overflowing donation bins and a dumpster filled with rejected items at a Goodwill location. The Redditor, who lives behind the store, said the outdoor staging area looks like this year-round.

"I have complained to the manager that works there and she was quite rude about it but nothing was ever done," they said. "The store is even worse inside you can hardly shop … Other stores nearby don't look anything like this. A lot goes into their dumpster too. Such a waste."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's sad to see all that stuff in the dumpster. It doesn't look like it should be there," one person responded, while another suggested this Goodwill location was "clearly overwhelmed."

"That wouldn't happen at our thrift store. People would get fired," a third said.

Why is this important?

The post highlights how overconsumption can stress the systems meant to keep waste out of landfills. These alternatives are preferable because landfills release methane and can leach toxic chemicals into our water supply.

Green America reports that around 5% of Goodwill donations go directly to landfills. Meanwhile, the U.S. ships around 700,000 tons of used clothing overseas, according to Environmental Protection Agency data — and that clothing often ends up contributing to a health crisis at those locations.

Is Goodwill doing anything about this?

Several Goodwill employees chimed in to say the mess at the OP's store would never happen at their locations, indicating that this may be a rare staffing or management issue.

Goodwill said in its most recently available impact report it has diverted 4.3 billion pounds of goods from ending up in dumps. The nonprofit also said its services support older job seekers, people with disabilities, those looking for a new start after incarceration, and military veterans and their families.

What can be done about this?

Before you donate an item, ensure that it is clean and/or in good working condition. As Green America explains, mildew can "contaminate entire bales of clothing," which can mean donations need to be sent to landfills instead.

If you see that a particular collection point is overwhelmed in your community, you can also explore your donation options. Trashie, for example, will reward you for decluttering your closet while ensuring that 90% of donations stay out of landfills.

Selling your unwanted merchandise on platforms like ThredUp or eBay and shopping secondhand are other ways to earn some cash or save money while helping the planet.

