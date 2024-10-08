This fast-growing company unlocks exclusive rewards for your unwanted items — here's how to cash in

It's an easy way to turn potential trash into treasure while reducing your environmental impact.

Want to declutter your closet and make some extra money? A new recycling program lets you do just that while helping the planet.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Trashie, a fast-growing startup, has launched the Take Back Bag: a simple way to recycle your old stuff and earn rewards.

Here's how it works: Order a Take Back Bag for $20. Fill it with old clothes, shoes, towels, and even sheets. You can include anything textile-related that fits in the bag, as long as it's not highly filthy or biohazardous. Once it's full, send it back to Trashie (shipping is included). After they receive your bag, you'll get $30 in "Trashie Cash" rewards.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Why should I use Trashie's Take Back Bag?

First off, you're making money while decluttering. That $20 investment turns into $30 in rewards — a net gain of $10. But the benefits of Trashie's Take Back Bag go beyond your wallet.



The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

By using Trashie's program, you're keeping textiles out of landfills. Each bag diverts up to 15 pounds of waste. That's like preventing 75 pounds of coal from being burned. With about 85% of textiles ending up in landfills yearly, every bag makes a difference.

Trashie ensures that roughly 90% of donations avoid the landfill. Most items are reused globally, while others are recycled into new materials like pet bedding.

It's an easy way to turn potential trash into treasure while reducing your environmental impact.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

While Trashie's program is unique in its reward structure, there are other ways to recycle your old stuff responsibly.

ThredUP allows you to send in gently used clothes and earn cash or store credit. TerraCycle has partnered with companies like Taco Bell to implement recycling programs for hard-to-recycle items, sometimes with reward points. Many communities also have local textile recycling drop-off points for old clothes and shoes. However, these typically don't offer rewards.

