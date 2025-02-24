  • Business Business

General Motors is using AI to overcome a major problem with electric cars: 'Addressing the critical need'

EV drivers can expect to save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: General Motors

General Motors is bringing electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. with the help of artificial intelligence. According to GM, it is identifying ideal locations for EV charging stations through AI and machine learning.

Thanks to AI tools, GM can strategically pinpoint locations for new EV charging stations. Using predictive analytics and geospatial algorithms, AI tools can analyze traffic patterns to highlight the most convenient charging location in an area for EV drivers.

While EV sales have increased — and broken records — new charging stations still need to be installed to keep up with the growing demand. In 2024, for example, GM's EV sales hit an all-time high.

However, now the challenge is increasing the number of EV charging stations spread across the U.S. By collaborating with EVgo, one of the largest EV charging public networks, GM is planning on building 2,850 DC public charging stalls. What's more, 400 of those stations will be fast-charging stalls at flagship destinations in major metropolitan areas.

GM said the stations will feature high-power 350-kilowatt fast chargers as well as pull-through layouts for optimal maneuvering. Many of the charging stations will also have all-weather canopies and bright lighting for added safety and convenience for EV drivers.

To help families with road trips and long-distance traveling, GM has partnered with Pilot Travel and EVgo to add up to 2,000 DC fast-charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers spread across the country. Already, more than 130 of these locations are open to the public, per GM.

By installing more EV charging stations, companies can encourage the widespread adoption of EVs. Switching to an electric vehicle is beneficial for your wallet and the environment. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs are quieter and emit no tailpipe pollution.

EV drivers can expect to save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance; some EV models still qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

"Thanks to AI and machine learning, GM is addressing the critical need for more EV charging stations in strategic locations across the U.S., helping to make EV ownership possible for more drivers than ever before," according to the company.

