Developer doubles workforce in effort to drill into power source deep underground: 'The skills that they're learning, that's going to translate'

A groundbreaking geothermal project in Northern California is offering more than clean energy; it's building new career paths and boosting the local economy in the process.

Sonoma Clean Power's GeoZone initiative, centered around The Geysers, the world's largest geothermal power complex, is set to nearly double the permanent workforce on-site to around 1,000 employees, per The Mendocino Voice.

If successful, this growth would add 600 megawatts of around-the-clock power to the grid while supporting a regional clean energy pipeline that benefits communities and workers.

Geothermal energy taps into heat stored deep underground to create steam that turns turbines and generates electricity.

Unlike solar and wind power, which depend on sunshine and breezes, respectively, geothermal delivers energy 24/7, helping keep the lights on while reducing harmful pollution and lowering utility bills.

That makes it a powerful tool for cities, companies, and homeowners looking to save money while reducing climate-harming pollution.

According to The Mendocino Voice, at least 30% of the workforce will be hired from nearby counties — a big deal for families living in the area.

With support from community colleges and trade programs, students are getting the hands-on experience they need to step straight into well-paying roles.

At Mendocino College, students are learning how to operate heavy machinery and complete real-world construction projects.

Their training spans everything from building basics to installing solar panels, giving them a wide range of in-demand skills across the clean energy sector.

"The skills that they're learning, that's going to translate," said Natalie Spackman, a workforce development coordinator with the North Bay Construction Corps.

The North Bay Construction Corps offers two-week boot camps where teens work alongside contractors to try out different types of clean energy jobs.

Some students discover unexpected passions, while employers meet future team members — a smart, local solution to a national need.

These efforts are helping create a stronger, more resilient economy, especially in areas where job opportunities have been limited in the past.

With its emphasis on local hiring, union-backed pathways, and clean energy careers, GeoZone is paving the way for a more inclusive and affordable future.

Plus, the project helps curb pollution, improving local air quality and supporting healthier communities.

With California lawmakers backing legislation that makes it easier to launch geothermal projects, GeoZone's approach might soon spread to other communities across the state.

