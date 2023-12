Abandoned coal mines are getting a second life with ‘untapped energy source’: ‘Turning … this liability into a resource’

Abandoned coal mines will soon serve a new purpose that will benefit the environment thanks to an initiative from the Biden administration.

In May, it was announced that $450 million from the Inflation Reduction and Infrastructure laws will be used toward clean energy projects, like solar farms, at former coal mines.

โ€œIn a less predictable climate and in a warmer world, this opens up an opportunity for turning this legacy, this liability, into a resource,โ€ Natalie Kruse-Daniels, a professor and director of the Environmental Studies Program at Ohio University, told CNBC.

In addition to solar farms, the coal mines provide a new opportunity to use geothermal energy. CNBC explained that the water found at abandoned coal mines typically contains heat from below the Earthโ€™s surface. Drilling holes can bring that heat to the surface to be passed through heat exchanges and heat pumps in buildings and homes.

Geothermal energy has a dual benefit, as it can be used for both heating and cooling purposes.

The initiative followed a similar effort from the government in Great Britain, as the country launched a mine-water heating operation near the end of March that would impact over 1,200 homes.

โ€œEach minable scheme poses its different challenges, and there will be expenses involved with drilling boreholes or laying district heat network pipes in the ground,โ€ explained Gareth Farr, head of heat and by-product innovation at the Coal Authority in Mansfield, England. โ€œBut hopefully most of these schemes, if not all of them, will be able to operate at a similar or better cost to the traditional fossil-fuel heating schemes we have at the moment.โ€

Coal fields exist in at least 20 states in the U.S., including more than 4,000 abandoned coal mines in Ohio alone. Kruse-Daniels and her students at Ohio University have been studying which coal mines are close enough to town to be used for geothermal energy.

โ€œItโ€™s this untapped energy source that could reduce bills, that could make energy more efficient, that could reduce some reliance on fossil fuels,โ€ Kruse-Daniels said.

Farr added, โ€œWe can store heat in mines, and we do hope that actually this could become part of vital heat storage. Storage is key, of course, for a lot of renewable energies.โ€

While Americans wait for geothermal energy, they can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act by using money provided by the government to renovate their homes with energy-efficient technology like heat pumps or induction stoves.

