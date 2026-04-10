Gen Z and AI stuck in a toxic relationship: 'Increasingly skeptical, increasingly negative'

"I feel like anything that I'm interested in has the potential of maybe getting replaced."

Generation Z may be the most online generation yet, but when it comes to artificial intelligence, many are beginning to hit pause, according to The New York Times.

Research from Gallup, the Walton Family Foundation, and GSV Ventures suggests that Gen Z is growing more wary of AI, even as its use of the tools remains high.

"In most of these cases, Gen Zers have become increasingly skeptical, increasingly negative — from a place where even last year, they weren't particularly positive about it," said Zach Hrynowski, a senior education researcher for Gallup who worked on the survey, per the Times.

While more than half of Gen Z respondents say they use AI regularly, only 18% report feeling hopeful about the technology, a noticeable drop from the previous year. Nearly one-third even said AI makes them feel angry.

A key driver of this shift is concern over creativity and job security.

Many respondents worry that AI could eliminate entry-level roles or weaken their ability to think independently.

"I still feel hesitant in using it to draft my communications to other people, just because I think some of those things are very human, and I'd like to keep them that way," said survey respondent Abigail Hackett, per the Times.

Another growing concern is the environmental impact of AI. Running large-scale AI systems requires massive data centers that consume significant amounts of electricity and water. While AI has the potential to improve efficiency, it may also strain power grids and increase overall energy demand.

This ongoing tension between AI's promise as a helpful tool and its unintended consequences is increasingly influencing Gen Z's attitudes.

"I feel like anything that I'm interested in has the potential of maybe getting replaced, even in the next few years," said college freshman Sydney Gill, per the Times.

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