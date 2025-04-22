  • Business Business

Driver sparks outrage with photo of 'dystopian' scene at gas station: 'Is that even safe?'

Others were disgusted.

by Simon Sage
Others were disgusted.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Redditor encountered advertising in an unexpected place and needed to share it with r/LateStageCapitalism.

The photo showed a screen on the back of a gas pump handle displaying an ad while a user was fueling up. 

Others were disgusted.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The ad was delivered by way of a Dutch firm called NozzleTV, which promises to "Own the pump, boost the experience, and fuel your bottom line." The system includes a speaker above the pump to deliver audio as the driver is filling up. The nozzle keeps tabs on fueling habits and maintains analytics on which ads are shown when and if they're cut off.

The ads are served in five-second segments interspersed with "entertainment," and full broadcasts last two minutes. 

Advertising continues to be a major driver of unnecessary consumerism. For example, every dollar spent on Google Ads generates $2 in sales, per WebFX. This feeds two harmful behaviors.

Manufacturing the goods being advertised can require the use of polluting energy, human exploitation, and destructive resource extraction

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Downstream, used items are left to shed microplastics that find their way into the food we eat, which can lead to endocrine problems and infertility. Other items produce methane while in landfills, exacerbating destructive weather patterns

It's possible to skirt the desire for buying new items by shopping secondhand and repairing things when possible. To prevent items from going to landfills, try reuse programs such as those of Trashie, GotSneakers, and ThredUp.

Online ads can be avoided with a range of tools. Adblock can keep pop-ups and resource-hogging ads out of your day-to-day browsing. Control D can provide an entire home network with ad protection. DuckDuckGo supplies ample search utilities without farming advertising data.

Redditors were disgusted with the gas pump advertising format. 

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Is that even safe?" one community member said

"Dystopian asf," another wrote

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x