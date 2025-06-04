Officials move to ban common landscaping equipment: 'We are excited that the community is taking this step'

Gas-powered leaf blowers are a constant source of aggravation for community members seeking to enjoy the natural sounds of the outdoors, as well as a huge burden on the environment.

Two towns in Massachusetts have considered these truths and separately implemented bans and phase-outs of gas-powered leaf blowers.

According to an article by the Martha's Vineyard Times, Tisbury, the first town, voted for a ban on these loud, polluting yard tools, which will go into effect in three years, with restrictions on the leaf blowers beginning now.

"Before the full ban in 2028 … the bylaw limits use of gas-powered leaf blowers from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday," the MV Times reported.

The Tisbury bylaw also bans leaf blower use during the spring (March through May) and late fall and winter (October through January) seasons, as well as on Sundays and federal holidays.

Gas leaf blowers are among the lawn tools that are well-known pollutants. Per Environment America, "In 2020, fossil fuel-powered lawn equipment emitted more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide, the leading driver of climate change."

On the other hand, electric leaf blowers and other electric lawn tools don't require dirty fuels to run, making them a more environmentally and health-conscious option.

Chilmark, the other town, implemented similar bans, though with some added amendments. Among these is the amendment that regulations only apply to contractors, not individual homeowners.

"We are excited that the community is taking this step, and recognize that the bylaw is still heavily weighted in favor of leaf blowers," said Zada Clarke, the director of advocacy and community organizing at the Vineyard Conservation Society. "The change helps with our needed energy transition," Clarke continued, per the MV Times.

While pushback from residents included annoyance at what they would do with their gas-powered leaf blowers once the ban was in effect, some areas, like Ann Arbor, Michigan, have rebate programs that allow you to turn in your old blower and be reimbursed for the purchase of an electric one.

Other places have noticed the noise and air pollution associated with gas leaf blowers and are also considering or implementing their own bans. Oak Park, Illinois, has a full ban on gas leaf blowers beginning June 1, 2025, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, will have a similar full ban go into effect next year.

