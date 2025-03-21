Officials issue sweeping ban on common gardening tool: 'Awesome news'

The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, will soon be much quieter and cleaner, as officials banned the residential use of gas-powered leaf blowers and will require users to switch to battery or electric-powered blowers.

According to an update from the city, the ban will go into effect on March 15 and covers property owners, but commercial leaf blower owners, multi-parcel land owners, city contractors, and city employees will be allowed to keep using gas-powered leaf blowers until March 15, 2026.

This will give them more time to transition to more eco-friendly alternatives.

The Cambridge City Council first passed the Leaf Blower Ordinance in December 2023 with the aim of protecting public health and reducing pollution throughout the city. In addition to these regulations, officials also limit the use of leaf blowers to certain times during the year.

The transition to electric and battery-operated blowers will have a major positive impact on residents. As the city explained, gas-powered leaf blowers produce a lot of noise, which can cause hearing loss, headaches, and high stress levels in humans. The loud noise can also disrupt animal breeding and feeding habits.

Not to mention, leaf blowers powered by dirty fuels contribute to air pollution and rising temperatures, which make extreme weather more likely. The city cited a 2021 report by the California Air Resources Board, which found that just one hour of using a gas-powered leaf blower can produce as much pollution as driving a car for more than 1,000 miles.

Wildlife, soil, and plants take a big hit from traditional leaf blowers as well. The blast from the blowers can remove topsoil and nutrients, disrupting plant growth. They also blow away leaf litter, which birds use for food and shelter. While electric leaf blowers can still damage soil and small plants, they cause much less harm than gas-powered blowers.

But with the citywide ban, humans, wildlife, and ecosystems can enjoy better health and a quieter atmosphere.

Despite the positive development, some homeowners may not be keen on buying a new leaf blower, especially if they've invested a lot in their gas-powered ones.

Luckily, you can find high-quality electric leaf blowers for just over $100, making the upgrade a little kinder to your wallet. Plus, you won't have to worry about refueling and expensive maintenance with battery and electric-powered leaf blowers. They still require some maintenance, but it's generally not as involved as with their gas-powered counterparts.

Many other cities, including Baltimore, Maryland, and Portland, Oregon, have announced plans to ban the noisy gardening tool as well.

In a Facebook post on the City of Cambridge page, residents expressed excitement over the news.

"I'm happy about this! The gas-powered leaf blowers have no air filter, and the fumes are awful. And the sound is deafening. Electric is much better for landscape workers and all of who live in Cambridge," one person commented.

In an article in the Boston Globe, readers also seemed happy that gas-powered blowers are on their way out in Cambridge, for the most part.

"The sooner that gas leaf blowers are retired, the better," one user said.

"Awesome news. Gas leaf blowers are a menace," another shared.

