Customer shares photo of unbelievable experience at frozen yogurt shop: 'I've always wondered about this'

You'll never know if you never ask. One Redditor learned just that at a frozen yogurt shop.

In a post on r/Anticonsumption, one photo shows exactly why some rules are meant to be broken.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo reveals a hand holding a container filled with yummy goodness and strawberries, but context is everything.

"Frozen yogurt employee allowed me to use my own container from home!" the caption boasted.

While this practice might not pass a health inspection, it is something worth advocating for or talking to your local froyo shop about. Why use something that's going to go in the trash when you can reuse something you already have?

It's the same idea with bringing your own to-go containers to a restaurant. It seems so trivial, but it would reduce waste and save the retailer costs on supplies. Everybody wins. It also just makes you feel better about yourself, which is priceless.

Beyond personal victories, it keeps trash out of landfills, which are responsible for producing powerful planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. It's small individual efforts that will make a big deal.

Next time you decide to clean out your closet, try making some money out of it. There are all kinds of ways to get store credit through donations, or you can sell your items online. Trashie's Take Back Bag is a great way to recycle textiles and earn rewards. Play It Again Sports is a secondhand sporting goods chain that will buy your old equipment for resale.

The froyo hack was surprisingly divisive. Some felt it went against health code, and others didn't understand what the big deal was. However, if proper handling practices are observed, exceptions like this could become the norm.

"We should be advocating for reusable containers at restaurants because of all that packaging waste," the OP wrote in the comments.

"I've always wondered about this!" one comment exclaimed.

"This is excellent! … Any little bit helps," another said.

