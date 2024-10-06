California city spends over $240,000 to battle out-of-control vandalism trend: 'Exploring our options'

"If you are a taxpayer, it affects you."

California has its sights set on phasing out gas-powered vehicles, but Fresno's efforts have hit a frustrating roadblock as the city grapples with the vandalism of electric vehicle chargers.

CBS affiliate KSEE24 reported in September that Fresno has seen all of its 88 EV chargers vandalized at some point over the past three years, highlighting a growing issue as cities around the United States invest in cleaner transportation infrastructure.

According to city parking division manager Melissa Almaguer, some chargers have been damaged "multiple times," and Fresno has spent around $245,000 to address the situation.

The city has installed locking steel cabinets around chargers to deter vandals, per the report. However, some stations are still in disrepair as Fresno waits for the parts to be delivered.

"We have some charging stations that need to be repaired at the convention center and underground garages. … Those parts are on backorder," Almaguer told KSEE24, adding that they should arrive in October, but repairs may not be "feasible" in some areas, with a few thieves after the stations' valuable copper wires.

"Unfortunately, when the [downtown Spiral Garage] stations were vandalized, the wiring and conduit was stolen as well," Almaguer explained.

While one commenter indicated that they weren't concerned about EV charger vandalism because they didn't own one, another replied, "If you are a taxpayer, it affects you."

There's also the fact that the Golden State is planning to stop selling gas-powered vehicles in favor of EVs by 2035 as part of its plans to reduce pollution, per the California Air Resources Board, as EVs don't release planet-warming gases when driven. So, having the chargers to support the eco-friendly plan is crucial.

Even though mining for EV battery materials causes environmental contamination and creates waste, it is less polluting than extracting dirty fuels, and the process is getting cleaner. Driving an EV also comes with perks like less money spent on operations and maintenance.

"I don't understand why EV drivers can't carry a designated cable that plugs into these," one commenter suggested as a solution to Fresno's dilemma.

"Lots of European chargers require the driver to use their own cable that plugs onto the charger," another agreed, though that wouldn't protect against some forms of vandalism.

Almaguer told KSEE24 that Fresno may relocate unsecured charging stations to locations that are easier to monitor but said officials are still "exploring our options."

