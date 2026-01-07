Officials spark backlash after using 'shaky' reasoning to delay major ban on everyday item: 'Yet another step backward'

Advocates criticized the delay, with some calling into question whether a good-faith effort was made.

France is moving the goalposts on a ban of single-use plastic cups that was supposed to start Jan. 1.

What's happening?

AFP reported on the government's four-year delay of the measure that pushes the deadline to Jan. 1, 2030. The government said a recent review suggested that the country didn't have sufficient alternatives to plastic cups.

A new review will take place in 2028 to chart the progress of the transition away from plastic cups, allowing manufacturers additional time to clear existing stock.

Environmental advocates criticized the delay, with some, like Zero Waste France spokeswoman Manon Richert, calling into question whether a good-faith effort was made.

"The argument put forward about technical feasibility is shaky," Richert said, per AFP, while calling the development "yet another step backward in the fight against plastic pollution, under pressure from lobby groups."

Her argument is that there are alternatives to plastic cups, but companies and the government aren't investing in them or regulating the sector enough for widespread adoption to take place.

Why is France's backpedal on banning plastic cups important?

In 2020, France passed a law marking 2040 as the deadline to completely phase out single-use plastics. There have been some successful aspects, such as a measure that eliminated smaller plastic bags in supermarkets. The European Union has followed suit in adopting that rule.

Still, AFP reported environmental groups are frustrated with the current progress. A group of them gave the government a failing grade at the start of 2024 for its execution to date.

The government itself found in 2023 that around 20% of companies it inspected were skirting the law by using products that secretly featured plastic or by using evasive maneuvers to go around it.

It's clear that many companies struggle to eliminate plastics, which is concerning when you consider the plastic pollution crisis. Plastic waste is increasingly ending up in our oceans and rivers with alarming results for the planet.

Meanwhile, microplastics are also finding ways into our water, food, and bodies. While we're still uncovering the exact health consequences, there's significant reason to believe they are bad news for our long-term health.

What's being done about single-use plastics?

Researchers, entrepreneurs, and companies are developing plastic alternatives to mitigate this problem and provide an effective substitute. There are a number of alternatives that could one day hold the key.

On a smaller scale, an entrepreneur took on disposable cups in running races with a reusable substitute. Similarly, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs put together a reusable cup system at all of their stadium's events.

While France has fallen short in this area, other areas, like Quezon City in the Philippines, implemented a ban on single-use plastics in city hall and other city-owned buildings.

Consumers can do their part by avoiding single-use plastic whenever possible.

