Scandal erupts after stunning findings from French investigation against Nestlé: 'Harmful effects on human health'

Recent findings of off-the-charts microplastic contamination in luxury water brands owned by Nestlé have rattled French consumers and government officials, leading advocates to hope the outrage can lead to significant changes in how plastics are regulated, Radio France Internationale reported.

What's happening?

Nestlé-owned bottled-water brands Contrex and Hépar were found to contain "microplastic concentrations so extreme that scientists say they shatter environmental baselines," according to RFI.

Government officials believed the microplastic contamination to be related to four massive, unauthorized dumps of plastic waste that took place in the vicinity of where those brands collect their water for bottling.

The dumps contained a total of about 620,000 cubic yards of plastic waste, enough to fill 126 Olympic-sized swimming pools, per RFI. That waste consisted mostly of discarded Nestlé water bottles. The Cool Down attempted to reach Nestlé for comment but had not heard back as of publish time.

A study found that the concentrations of plastic in the purportedly "luxury" bottled-water brands was a staggering 1.3 million times the average found in lakes and surface water.

Officials have warned that the contamination levels can have "harmful effects on human health," per RFI.

Why is microplastic contamination important to prevent?

The situation in France highlighted the global problem of microplastic contamination. Microplastics, defined as plastic fragments up to 5 millimeters in length (and typically thought of as much smaller), have permeated the environment, being found everywhere from the deepest parts of the ocean to the top of Mount Everest to inside our own brains.

"Plastic never goes away — it just breaks down into finer and finer particles," said Desiree LaBeaud, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stanford Medicine, per Stanford Report.

While most microplastics come from larger plastic items, like water bottles, that break down over time, "some are added directly to products we use such as paint, cleansers, and toothpastes," Stanford Report said.

Experts have estimated that 10 to 40 million tons of microplastic particles enter the environment every single year. Those figures are projected to double by 2040 given current trends, per Stanford Report.

While researchers warn that there still is much to learn about the impacts of microplastics on the human body, early indications suggest that microplastic contamination can result in a wide range of serious health effects.

"Bioaccumulation of plastics in the human body can potentially lead to a range of health issues, including respiratory disorders like lung cancer," found the authors of a 2024 study. It also can cause "neurological symptoms such as fatigue and dizziness, inflammatory bowel disease, and even disturbances in gut microbiota."

What's being done about microplastics?

Advocates looking for a silver lining to the Nestlé bottled-water scandal have expressed hope that the public outrage will result in meaningful change. According to RFI, Europe presently has no active regulations placing limits on allowable levels of plastic in drinking water.

To help the push for stronger plastic regulations, including maximum allowable levels in drinking water, you can use your voice and contact your elected representatives to let them know where you stand on microplastic contamination.

Also, there are actions you can take every day to use less plastic and to make sure what plastics you do use are properly recycled.

