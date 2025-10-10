NFL stadium announces game-changing new policy for fans: 'About time someone started this'

The Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on another Super Bowl championship — and a sustainable future in their home stadium.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium now has a full-stadium reusable cup system at all events, according to ThePackHub. The initiative kicked off at the Chiefs' first home game of the season.

ThePackHub reported that more than 42,000 reusable cups replaced single-use options as part of the program. The cups will be collected and sanitized before being used again.

"This rollout is a powerful example of what's possible when logistics, sustainability, and fan experience come together," Zac Jenkins, membership manager of ThePackHub, said. "While reuse pilots have taken place in other stadiums, the Kansas City Chiefs are showing what it takes to make reuse work on a stadium-wide scale."

Other stadiums have tested out the waters with reusable cup systems on a smaller scale, but the Kansas City version is the first program to cover fan zones, suites, and clubs at an NFL stadium. The removal of single-use plastics is expected to reduce waste substantially.

Bold Reuse, a reusable packaging company, is one of the collaborators behind the program. Before the company tackled football, it scored points with the women's soccer crowd first. The Kansas City Current announced a partnership with Bold Reuse to implement a similar system at CPKC Stadium last year.

Single-use plastics account for half of the 300 million tons of plastic produced each year, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. Plastic can take more than 1,000 years to decompose. The products break down into tiny particles called microplastics that can harm both humans and wildlife.

Plastic production also emits heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the World Economic Forum anticipates that the plastics industry will be responsible for up to 15% of global carbon emissions by 2050 if no changes are made.

Using less plastic by ditching single-use items is a start. According to KSHB 41's Facebook post, some Kansas City Chiefs fans are prepared to be part of the change.

"Great program!" one Chiefs fan commented.

"About time someone started this kudos," another Chiefs fan wrote.

