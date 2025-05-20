Cancer survivor shares honest thoughts after finishing health-conscious home transformation: 'It just makes you think a lot harder'

"When you get cancer, you do a lot of reading about it."

When Jodi Anderson and Chris Field moved from Santa Barbara, California, to London in 2014, they had the misfortune of discovering only four months later that Anderson had aggressive breast cancer. Thankfully, she survived her treatment journey, and it gave her a new perspective on her environment.

In 2022, when the couple revived their plans to renovate their new home, they decided to do it with health in mind — no more pollutants in their home that could lead to cancer down the road, the Times reported.

"When you get cancer, you do a lot of reading about it," said Anderson, per the Times. "You think, why? It could just be genetic. But then you look at some of the known environmental factors and it just makes you think a lot harder."

In addition, the couple wanted an energy-efficient, sustainable passive house — a smart choice both from the perspective of saving money and for protecting thet planet from heat-trapping air pollution that is damaging our climate. So they got to work.

First, with the help of architecture firm The Vawdrey House, they looked for locally sourced materials wherever possible, choosing natural and recycled options when available. They checked every material for the chemicals used to manufacture it and what it was expected to give off over its lifetime, investigating accreditations and discussing choices with individual suppliers.

Out of this research, they began making selections: they chose a stainless steel electric kettle instead of Teflon-coated hot tap water systems, floating cork flooring instead of ones that use glue, porcelain tiles that need no sealant, cabinets made from natural wood and formaldehyde-free recycled material, low-VOC paint, and all electric appliances, including a heat pump.

"We wanted to eliminate natural gas as it is mostly methane, which contributes to indoor air pollution as well as to climate change. It is also wonderful to not have open flames [on the hob] with our toddler wanting to help in the kitchen," Anderson said, per the Times.

They also added solar panels, which slashed their electric bills even in winter. "Even now, in April, we have days where we run on only solar power from 8am to 11pm," said Anderson, per the Times.

All this work received the highest certifications available. Of all the renovated houses in London, this is one of only nine to achieve the EnerPHit standard by the Passivhaus Institute, and it scored 99 out of 100 in its energy performance certificate, the top band of A.

The energy generated is almost enough to run the house and charge two electric cars for nine months out of the year — all meaning major savings, and all in addition to the peace of mind they can enjoy knowing that their family is safe from toxins at home.

