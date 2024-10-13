Residents call out state officials after studies reveal disturbing health threats in certain communities: 'I'll never know exactly what caused my son's cancer'

Children living within 1 mile of these wells were five to seven times more likely to be diagnosed with lymphoma.

Residents of Pennsylvania have been left feeling angry after fracking activities in the state, which have been linked to increased rates of childhood cancer, have not been stopped.

What's happening?

"Fracking," short for hydraulic fracturing, is a drilling technique that involves pumping water, sand, and chemicals into boreholes and is used to extract natural gas and oil from deep within rock formations.

As reported by Environmental Health News, three studies from the Pennsylvania Department of Health were published more than a year ago, demonstrating the dangers of fracking on the health of people living in nearby communities.

The studies — carried out by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Department of Health — showed that residents living near fracking wells had increased rates of childhood cancer, severe asthma attacks, and low birth weights.

Worryingly, one study showed that children living within 1 mile of a fracking well were five to seven times more likely to be diagnosed with lymphoma — a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

"I'll never know exactly what caused my son's cancer," Janice Blanock, a resident of Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, said in a press conference. She lost her son, Luke, from a rare form of bone cancer in 2016.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is stopping fracking important?

Fracking contaminates the ground and nearby water sources with chemicals, as well as creating toxic wastewater that often is not treated or disposed of safely. This has a seriously negative impact on the environment and public health, and there have been various debates and policy decisions regarding its use.

In the U.S., there have been several reports of communities developing severe health issues in areas where fracking has started, forcing people who can to sell up and move. Worryingly, Ohio has also approved fracking in state parks, which will now negatively impact the environment in areas set aside to preserve nature.

What's being done about fracking?

While fracking practices are still ongoing, there have been some positive steps in the right direction. Earlier this year, California announced they would officially stop approving new fracking permits, which is a step in the right direction.

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

There is also a total ban on fracking in four other states: New York, Washington, Vermont, and Maryland, which has reduced environmental damage and public health risks. As renewable energies such as wind and solar power continue to grow, hopefully, more states will follow suit.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.