Concerning report highlights health risks associated with 'explosive growth' of industry: 'This can really only be accomplished through improved public policies'

Chemical pollution correlated with the explosive growth of oil and gas operations is causing spikes in serious health issues like cancer and neurodevelopmental issues, the Guardian reported.

What happened?

A new study asserts that a dramatic increase in certain serious health concerns, including neurodevelopmental issues, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and certain cancers in young people, is tied to a dramatic spike in dirty energy use and petrochemical production over the years.

For instance, the Guardian reported that rates of certain cancers in people under 50 increased dramatically from 1990 to 2019 while oil, gas, and coal use and petrochemical production have increased fifteen-fold since the 1950s.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals, commonly found in plastics, are a key threat, according to the study. The paper also noted that disadvantaged communities, including people of color and those living in poverty, suffer disproportionate levels of exposure to these harmful chemicals.

Why is this analysis concerning?

In addition to the immediate health concerns caused from exposure to these chemicals, petrochemical production and use are also largely behind the warming of our planet. In fact, coal, oil and gas are responsible for more than 75% of planet-warming gases and nearly 90% of all carbon dioxide pollution, according to the United Nations.

As our planet heats up, a changing climate poses other risks to human health and wellbeing — for instance, we can expect stronger and more frequent natural disasters and an increased threat of certain insect-borne illnesses like Zika, among other concerns.

What's being done about oil and gas use and petrochemical production?

The paper called for stricter safety testing of chemicals, more tracking of chemical exposures, and full or partial bans on single chemicals and single-use plastics.

"We need to have government policies that ensure that chemicals that are being used and produced in the US are not creating toxic exposures to people," Tracey Woodruff, the paper's author, told the Guardian. "This can really only be accomplished through improved public policies."

Already, some governments are shifting policies for the better. For instance, Wales is banning most new roadway projects to cut down on carbon pollution. Meanwhile, England and France now have bans on plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals.

One way you can help fight back is by limiting your consumption of single-use plastics. Try out some alternative items like metal razors, reusable water bottles, and shampoo bars.

