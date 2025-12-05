Diner outraged after opening fortune cookie from neighborhood restaurant: 'I've never seen ... this before'

It seems like you can't escape an endless barrage of advertisements — they've even infiltrated your cookie jar.

And this isn't one of those pop-up advertising cookies. One Reddit user took to the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit after they found a promotion for a nearby casino inside their fortune cookie.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor, who hailed from Europe, was surprised to find such blatant advertising inside the fortune cookie they received in Canada, and asked, "Is this a thing?"

Globally, over half a trillion U.S. dollars are spent every year on ads, according to The World Counts. Not only are they found splashed on every billboard, thrown before every video, and tucked in between social media posts, but now advertisements are popping up in all sorts of unexpected places — even at the beach.

These marketing gimmicks have just one simple purpose: to get you to spend more money on things you don't really need.

The UN forecasts that by 2060, global natural resource consumption will rise by 60%. If everyone on the planet consumed as much as the average American, we would need 5.1 Earths to provide all of the resources.

Sure, we can't all live a strictly no-buy lifestyle, but the excessive consumerism promoted by nonstop advertising will just end up with more garbage filling up landfill sites and more energy-intensive production of goods.

Avoiding this overconsumption is possible by thrifting or visiting the library. If there's a certain costly item that you need on occasion, such as DIY equipment, gardening tools, or kitchen appliances, perhaps try asking friends and family about borrowing and lending between yourselves.

One Reddit user answered the baffled OP. "I am in the US, and I have never seen or heard of this before," they said.

"This isn't mildly interesting, it's mildly infuriating," someone else remarked. "Ads in our goddamn food."

Another Redditor joked, "You need to upgrade to get your fortune and remove the ads."

