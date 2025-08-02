New study reveals why some homes escaped damage in severe storms: 'It worked like gangbusters'

Hurricane Sally caused widespread destruction in Alabama in 2020, yet a significant number of homes stood strong. Houses built with Fortified home standards had fewer repairs and lower insurance claims.

A recent study from the University of Alabama, shared by the Insurance Journal, revealed how this approach saved millions.

What is a Fortified home?

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety designed the voluntary Fortified program to protect homes from severe storm damage.

Per IBHS, a Fortified home follows guidelines that focus on stronger roofs, sealed roof decks, and reinforced doors. The construction goes a step further than standard building codes to make homes better prepared to survive hurricane winds.

Fortified standards also help ensure that the roof, walls, and foundation connect firmly, per the UA study. A certified inspector reviews the retrofits. If they meet all the guidelines, the home earns an official Fortified designation.

Why is having a Fortified home important?

The UA research, published by the Alabama Department of Insurance & Center for Risk and Insurance Research, covered 40,195 insured homeowners. The survey sample included 7,417 Fortified houses.

The study found Fortified Gold homes had fewer insurance claims — down 76%. And when there was damage, repair costs dropped by up to 24%.

"It worked like gangbusters," Alabama insurance commissioner Mark Fowler said, per Insurance Journal.

According to the study, if every home had joined Fortified Gold, families could have saved $34.6 million on repairs they had to pay themselves. Insurers would have saved another $111.8 million in storm payouts — a 75% decline.

How Fortified standards help beyond storm protection

Fortified upgrades protect your home long before a storm hits. In Alabama, many insurers give up to 55% off windstorm premiums for Fortified homes, per the Fortified website.

You can also get help to pay for these upgrades. The Strengthen Alabama Homes program offers up to $10,000 in grants for Fortified retrofits.

And when you sell, buyers are more often willing to pay about 7% more for a house with these protections in place, according to a study published in Resilient Cities and Structures.

Other states — like Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas — offer similar incentives. They include discounts and grants that make it easier for more families to strengthen their homes.

Even as storms intensify, building homes to withstand them can lead to fewer losses. While upgrades to boost resilience may require upfront investment, not preparing now can cost much more down the road.

Fortified homes prove small upgrades today can save thousands tomorrow. Similarly, making your home a smart home can improve efficiency and save money on utilities. Learning more about critical climate issues can also help you better plan for what's next.

