Homeowners struggle as multiple factors drive insurance costs skyward: 'Exposing residents to major financial losses'

If you own a home in Connecticut, your insurance bill might be hundreds of dollars higher than it was just a year or two ago, and you're not alone.

What's happening?

According to CT Insiders, many homeowners across Connecticut are facing insurance rate increases of up to 13.5% in 2024, following a 9.6% increase in 2023. And according to the state comptroller's office, there's no sign of relief in 2025.

So, what's causing it? Insurance companies say they're seeing more claims from wind and water damage, especially to roofs. When storms damage homes, insurers have to pay for repairs, and that's gotten more expensive. They're also dealing with inflation and the rising cost of building materials and labor. To keep up, they're raising rates.

Why is this important?

When insurance costs go up this fast, it puts a lot of pressure on homeowners. Some people may try to save money by lowering their coverage or skipping certain protections. But that can leave them exposed to huge bills if something goes wrong, like a tree falling on the house or a storm causing major damage.

And the truth is, weather-related risks are increasing. Human activities, such as burning oil, gas, and coal, are warming the planet, which in turn makes storms stronger and more frequent. Even in places like Connecticut, where FEMA has only declared one disaster in the last three years, insurers are preparing for more frequent and severe weather in the future.

What's being done about it?

Connecticut created the Severe Weather Mitigation & Resiliency Council, which is a group that comes up with ways to help homeowners protect their homes and possibly lower their insurance costs (one of its main initiatives is encouraging people to strengthen their roofs through a program called Fortified Roof).

Per CT Insiders, the organization noted that, "High wind and major rain events are damaging homes and exposing residents to major financial losses, particularly those in older homes in urban cities and towns. "But what can Connecticut homeowners do? They can try to make their homes more storm-resistant, stay informed about climate change, support real climate solutions (instead of flashy green marketing), and push for fair insurance regulations every chance they get.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.