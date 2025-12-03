Experts reveal surprising trend among America's wealthy people: 'Getting bigger'

"It's a matter of doing something good."

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has leveraged its coastline to become a magnet for the world's wealthiest. Once known for spring breakers and sleepy marinas, the city is now a playground for billionaires. Yet beneath the glossy surface lies an uncomfortable truth: the world's youngest billionaires are accelerating one of the most polluting luxury trends on the planet.

According to The Times, superyachts have become the new trophy purchase for tech-born wealth — not only for leisure, but for public display. With TikTok, Instagram, and private-jet-tracking accounts driving online status hierarchies, visibility is now part of the value.

"The boats are getting bigger. The clients are getting younger," Kent Harrington, a broker at superyacht firm Edmiston, told The Times.

Luxury manufacturers have taken notice. At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show — the biggest show of its kind in the U.S. — European brands showcased fleets worth tens of millions. Italian yachtmaker Sanlorenzo even opened a new U.S. headquarters, crediting record demand linked to AI-powered wealth surges.

But the glamour dims quickly when measured against the environmental cost. These floating mansions are not just symbols of wealth — they're engines of inequality.

Oxfam estimates that the average superyacht emits 5,672 tons of CO2 annually, a staggering figure compared to ordinary lifestyles. In fact, the world's 10 wealthiest individuals are responsible for as much carbon pollution as nearly half of humanity combined. The bottom 99% would need more than 1,500 years to match the emissions of those at the top.

Despite this, the trend is moving toward bigger vessels, louder presence, and faster turnover — a cycle of consumption that treats oceans as accessories, not ecosystems.

Massimo Perotti, CEO of Sanlorenzo, insists his brand caters to "quiet luxury" rather than ostentatious ownership. Reflecting on a time when sailing meant craftsmanship, patience, and connection to the water, he worries the culture of boating has shifted from experience to spectacle.

"It's a matter of doing something good," he told The Times. "And if young people go back to sailing, that would be a sign of care for the future of the world."

For now, however, the wakes behind Fort Lauderdale's superyachts tell a different story.

