Lawmakers under fire for pushing bill to allow dangerous substances in everyday products: 'Lethal if inhaled'

Proposed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives would reopen a loophole closed last year that officially halted the quick approval of "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

It has been criticized because it would allow the toxic substances to be "used and sold with little effective scrutiny," The Guardian reported.

Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, and William Timmons, R-South Carolina, introduced the resolution. Higgins represents a district that borders the so-called Cancer Alley, where industrial companies — and an "identifiable and preventable" human health crisis — reign. He cited a threat to chemical manufacturers and refiners in a news release about the bill.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances do not break down and have been linked to birth defects, immune disorders, and cancer, as well as a host of other health problems. They are used to make nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, cosmetics, and more and have been found everywhere.

The Guardian pointed out that a PFAS approved before the loophole was closed was noted by the Environmental Protection Agency to be "lethal if inhaled" and "corrosive to the skin." Even minimal exposure to some PFAS could lead to "irreversible injury," and single or repeated exposure could lead to "life-threatening, permanent, or major injury."

Why is this important?

Humans are exposed to PFAS via everyday items but also through contaminated air, soil, drinking water, and seafood. Some states, including New Hampshire, are moving to ban them from certain uses, while others, such as Tennessee, are going the way of this resolution.

The "low-volume exemption" loophole allowed PFAS to reach the market in less than a month if their annual production did not reach 22,000 pounds. Companies used it as "a preferred route … to push highly toxic chemicals through with virtually no regulation," and over 600 chemicals followed this path from 1985 to 2020, all per The Guardian.

"The loophole allowed PFAS and chemicals produced in small enough quantities to be sent to the marketplace with virtually no review from federal regulators," according to the newspaper.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

In addition to state bans, companies such as 3M are phasing out their use of forever chemicals. Still, advocates argue that a total ban is necessary to ensure complete protection for people, animals, and the planet.

In the meantime, you can reduce your exposure by avoiding nonstick cookware, opting for natural products, and filtering your tap water.

